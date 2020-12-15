Nintendo has announced during its latest Indie World broadcast that popular PC and mobile social deduction game Among Us is not only heading to Nintendo Switch, but will be out today.

In case you're somehow not familiar, the game sees you and up to nine other friends on a space ship/space station/space base (depending on the map) attempting to finish a set of tasks before they're murdered by one (or more) of your party, who are playing as Imposters and must kill everyone on board.

The Switch version costs £3.89 from the Nintendo eShop and includes, naturally, Switch specific controls and online play, and you can check out the trailer below. Among Us will soon be getting a fourth map set on an airship early next year.