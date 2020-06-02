The next seasons of Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Call of Duty Mobile have been delayed indefinitely owing to the protests over the death of George Floyd.

The murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has incited protests around the world. Floyd’s death was “caused by asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain” after Chauvin kneeled on the man’s neck for almost nine minutes. The protests and unrest in national and international cities denounce the continual oppression of black people, and condemn the institutional racism of police forces as a global issue.

Season 4 of Modern Warfare was scheduled for June 3 with new maps and the addition of Captain Price, whereas Season 7 of Mobile would have started on June 5. We’ll let you know when Activision supplies new dates for these content updates.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and Call of Duty Mobile is out now for iOS and Android devices.

