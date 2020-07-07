Nintendo has issued a statement following claims of abuse and misconduct in the Super Smash Bros. community.

Cinnamon “Cinnpie” Dunson, Nairoby “Nairo” Quezada, and D’Ron “D1” Maingrette have been accused of sexual abuse and assault, and Gonzalo “ZeRo” Barrios and Richard “Keitaro” King Jr. have left the community after admitting to sexual misconduct. The stories have shocked players and fans around the world, and tournaments have been cancelled in response.

“We are deeply disturbed by the allegations raised against certain members of the competitive gaming community. They are absolutely impermissible,” said Nintendo of the slew of allegations about these well-known Smash Bros. players. “We want to make it clear that we condemn all acts of violence, harassment, and exploitation against anyone and that we stand with the victims.”

In addition, EVO 2020 has been cancelled, with CEO Joey Cueller removed from his role and “no longer involved with Evo in any capacity.” Allegations of sexual misconduct with teenage fighting game players were levelled at Cueller last week, and in a now-deleted tweet, he responded to the stories. “I never meant to hurt anyone. I was young and reckless and did things I'm not proud of. I have been growing and maturing over the past 20 years, but that doesn’t excuse anything,” said Cueller.