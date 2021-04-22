Nintendo and photography company Fujifilm have announced that they've collaborated on the release of a new Switch themed version of the latter's Instax Mini Link smartphone photo printer that will allow you to print photos taken from your Nintendo Switch console.

As per the official website, the special 'SE' version of the Instax Mini Link will come in a fetching 'Ash White' colour with Switch-themed red and blue highlights, and will come with a free downloadable app that will allow you to use your smartphone to connect to your Nintendo Switch via a QR code to grab screenshots from your console and then transfer them to the printer to be printed out on the specific credit-card-sized Instax Mini film.

As part of the whole Nintendo tie-in, you'll be able to customise the app layout based on three Nintendo Switch games; New Super Mario Bros, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and New Pokémon Snap, and naturally there's also a whole host of customisable additions such as frames and stickers you can add to your screenshots before you print them based on those three titles. And don't worry, if you already own an Instax Mini Link, the Instax for Nintendo Switch app will work with those too.

The printer will also be available in a special Pikachu Case bundle that includes an adorable Pikachu silicone case, which is perfect for the release of New Pokémon Snap on the same day. You can check out a pair of videos below, and the Instax Mini Link SE is set to launch on April 30 with a RRP of around £109.99.