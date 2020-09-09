It looks like we could be seeing the return of Ryu Hayabusa in the near future, as a Hong Kong ratings board has seemingly outed the existence of a potential Ninja Gaiden Trilogy for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch next year.

As spotted by our friends at PlayStation Trophies, the listing referencing the title went up on Hong Kong's largest game publisher and distributor Game Source Entertainment's website this week but was quickly pulled some time later–but not before it was spotted and posted by a user on Reddit.

There's no word yet from Team Ninja– who expressed a desire to make a new Ninja Gaiden game as recently as February– or publisher KOEI Tecmo on whether the listing is legit, but if accurate we can apparently expect to see the trilogy appear on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch around March of next year. We'll let you know if we hear a confirmation.