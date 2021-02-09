Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher studio CD Projekt Red has announced that it has suffered a "targeted cyber attack".

In a statement posted to Twitter this morning, the company said "Yesterday we discovered that we have become a victim of a targeted cyber attack, due to which some of our internal systems have been compromised."

"An unidentified actor gained unauthorised access to our internal network, collected certain data belonging to CD Projekt capital group, and left a ransom note the content of which we release to the public. Although some devices in our network have been encrypted, our backups remain intact. We have already secured our IT infrastructure and begun restoring the data."

The note, also attached to the tweet, claims the hackers have dumped full copies of the source code for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent and an unreleased version of The Witcher 3. The note threatens to leak the data to journalists, and gives the studio 48 hours to contact the hackers. CD Projekt have responded that they will "not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor" in spite of these threats, and say "We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach."

Although investigations are ongoing, CD Projekt say that at this time they can confirm to their best knowledge that they don't believe the compromised systems contain any personal data of players or users, and have already approached relevant authorities including law enforcement, IT forensic specialists and the President of the Personal Data Protection Office, who they will be fully co-operating with in their investigations.

Just last November, Capcom were also victim to a ransomware attack which resulted in a lot of leaked information & data on their planned games as well as what was initially thought to be 350,000 pieces of customer information, before that number was upped by a further 40,000 following further investigation by January.