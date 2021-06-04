A list of games purported to be upcoming projects for publisher Take Two has apparently been leaked that include a Borderlands spin-off and a new strategy game from the makers of XCOM set in the Marvel universe.

The list of games, said to be "several weeks old" was first posted to Reddit last night, before it was later confirmed as real by Bloomberg journalist Jason Scheier on Twitter and some details corroborated by sources cited by Video Games Chronicle.

According to the list, these projects include a Borderlands spin-off which will star fan-favourite character Tiny Tina and be named Wonderlands. This mention also got some further fuel added to the rumour fire as a trademark for the name 'Wonderlands' has been found to have been registered by Gearbox at the tail end of last year, who said only last month that they would be responsible for any Borderlands spin-offs that may be in the works.

Another big title on the list is a currently unnamed game from XCOM and Civilization developers Firaxis going by the moniker 'Codename CODA' which is described as a "new turn-based action game using Marvel property" with a source from the original list saying it's been described as "XCOM with Marvel heroes."

Finally, alongside the claim that Dirk Nowitzki will be this year's cover athlete for NBA 2K22, (which we should note is potentially the only game on this list that's almost a given) the final game noted is a new action game called 'Codename Volt' which is being described as "Cthulhu meets Saints Row" according to the list. While this seems to be the game that's the murkiest, it's speculated this might be the new game by Mafia 3 developers Hangar 13 which we've not heard much about since March of last year.

At the time of writing, of course, none of the companies involved are commenting on the list, nor should we probably expect them to this close to E3. It's also been said that some of these rumoured games may not even show up at the event next week and are just future projects at publisher Take Two, so take these rumours with a pinch of salt.

However, we probably don't have too much longer to find out if at least one of these games are true, as Gearbox are scheduled to make a presentation at E3 2021 on Saturday, June 12 and Take Two will be presenting on Monday, June 14 according to the schedule that event organisers the ESA published just last night.