The Zombie Army 4: Dead War “101” trailer gives us the lowdown on unique enemies, special abilities, weapons, levels and locations in the upcoming tactical shooter (via Push Square).

Zombie Army: Dead War 4 is the next entry in the Zombie Army spinoff of the Sniper Elite series. Following a team of four World War II soldiers keeping the peace in Europe, the shambling corpse of Adolf Hitler has risen again and brought a host of horrible helpers. The compelling story campaign is playable alone, or up to four players will be able to mow the masses down with an online co-op mode. Expectedly, the notorious X-Ray Kill Cam of Sniper Elite is a feature, but this time, dismemberment is possible.

The team will be jet setting across the continent, visiting Croatia, the Med, and the canals of Venice, though these are hardly dream destinations. Never-before-seen enemies will turn rest and relaxation into rest and resurrection, and an ruthless revamp of Horde Mode means it’s all hands on deck to stem the tide of undead. It’s not all doom and gloom, mind. A “deep player progression and customization system” will let players tailor their experience with perks and weapon upgrades, and powerful ultimate abilities will decimate Hitler’s demonic swarms.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War releases for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on February 4, 2020. Rich got an opportunity to give those Nazi nasties what for, and he thinks it’s very silly, but excellent fun. Watch the new “101” trailer below.