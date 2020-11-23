Sega studio Ryu Ga Gotoku has announced that it is to hold a celebratory livestream to mark fifteen years of the Yakuza franchise next month, and as well as celebrating the history of the series, has also promised there'll be announcements of "future developements."

As spotted by PCGamesN the studio announced the livestream via their Japanese Twitter account, and also revealed that the two voice actors for series protoganists Kiryu Kasama and Ichiban Kasuga—Takaya Kuroda and Kazuhiro Nakaya, respectively— will be appearing during the broadcast.

Of course, there's little word just yet as to what the announcements will entail, but we're up for a bit of wild speculation. We'd like to see a continuation of Ichiban's story—we quite enjoyed Yakuza: Like A Dragon of course—but the series has gone in so many different directions we don't think anything is potentially off the table. A Yakuza Karaoke spin-off game? Yakuza Kart? A spin-off with Sonic the Hedgehog that series producer Daisuke Sato wants to make? We're up for any of those.

Either way, we don't have to wait too long to find out; the broadcast is set to take place on the studio's Japanese YouTube account on December 8 at about 11am GMT. Until then Yakuza: Like A Dragon is out now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC with a PlayStation 5 version to follow in March 2021.