Xbox's $7.5 billion dollar deal to buy Bethesda Softworks parent company ZeniMax Media earlier this week may have been one of their biggest video game business acquisitions, but if comments by Microsoft CEO Satya Nedella are anything to go by, it won't be their last.

Speaking in an interview with CNET about the software giant's recent acqusitions, saying that Microsoft would consider buying even more video game companies in the future: "You can't wake up one day and say, 'Let me build a game studio.' The idea of having content is so we can reach larger communities."

Nedella also mentioned how the deal didn't come out of nowhere, and any subsequent acqusitions will make sense where the companies have a similar outlook to Microsoft and Xbox. "We'll always look for places where there is that commonality of purpose, mission and culture. We will always look to grow inorganically where it makes sense."

The massive deal between Microsoft and ZeniMax studio is set to complete sometime in the second half of fiscal year 2021. While games such as Deathloop and Ghostwire: Toyko will still honour their timed-PlayStation exclusivity, there's still questions in the air as to future Bethesda games elsewhere.

