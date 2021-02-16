Xbox has announced the late February additions to the Xbox Game Pass service, offering up a bunch of new games for subscribers to enjoy as part of their regular subscription to the service on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Android via the Cloud.

First up on Feb 18 comes a pair of RPGs, with vampiric action RPG Code Vein landing on Xbox Game Pass for PC and the more traditional RPG stylings of Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition on the service for Consoles and Cloud. They'll be joined by destruction derby game Wreckfest for PC, Console and Cloud.

February 23 sees the previously-delayed Killer Queen Black's addition on Console on Cloud before the final three titles join the collection on February 25. Of those three games, Codemasters' DiRT 5 is the headliner, with the latest in the excellent rally series (and perhaps final entry before it goes with the studio to EA) on Console, PC and Cloud. Alternatively, open-universe space exploration sim Elite Dangerous drops on Console, and the month is rounded off by three-quel time-bending shooter Superhot: Mind Control Delete on PC.

To make way for these titles, others are leaving the Xbox Game Pass service, including previous entry in the rally series DiRT 4 on February 24. That'll be followed on February 28 by the removal of Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight (Console and PC), Mother Russia Bleeds (PC), Oxenfree (PC), The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (PC) and Vambrace: Cold Soul (Console and PC.)

(via Xbox Wire)