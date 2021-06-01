Xbox has announced the first batch of games coming at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass subscribers for the month of June.

Today kicks things off with adventure The Wild at Heart, which originally arrived on the PC and Console version of the service just under two weeks ago, but can now be enjoyed on Android via the Cloud too. On June 3 that'll be joined by Ubisoft's Knights versus Vikings versus Samurai multiplayer brawler For Honor on Console and Cloud.

On June 8, Xbox Game Pass for PC gets Backbone, a post-noir adventure starring a detective who also happens to be a racoon, and then June 10 will herald the arrival of Darkest Dungeon, a rogue-like turn based RPG coming to Cloud, Console and PC. Though it might seem like slim pickings especially compared to last month, it is worth keeping in mind that we've got the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13, so it's probably safe to assume there'll be a few Games Pass related announcements during that event too.

As for games leaving the service, June 15 is the date you'll want to mark in your calendars, because on that date subscribers will have to bid farewell for now to Ace Combat 7, Night Call, West of Dead, Wizard of Legend and Observation. You can check out further details of your Xbox Game Pass subscription including perks for this month, as always, on the Xbox Wire.