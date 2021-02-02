Xbox has announced the games coming to Xbox Game Pass for the first half of February, offering up a bunch of new titles subscribers will be able to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Android.

First up on is action RPG Ghost of Tale that sees you playing as minstrel mouse Tilo available on Xbox Game Pass for PC. That'll be joined on Console, Android and PC by social deception game Project Winter, which was delayed from its originally scheduled January release a couple of weeks ago. Finally, Xbox Series X|S launch title The Falconeer on Console, Android and PC rounds off the first set of offerings on February 4.

Then on February 11 comes Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, the remastered version of the PS2 JRPG on Console and PC alongside dinosaur-park management sim Jurassic World: Evolution on Console and Android. Platfomer Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones joins it on Android and Console on the same day, and finally co-op sequel Wolfenstein: Youngblood becomes available on Xbox Game Pass via the Cloud on Android.

As for games leaving in the next couple of weeks, you've got until February 15 to play De Blob, Ninja Gaiden II and World of Horror, and then a day later action adventure Shadows of the Damned leaves the service—which recently celebrated passing 18 million subscribers—as well.