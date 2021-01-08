Developer Other Ocean has announced that "social deception game" Project Winter will be heading to consoles, starting with Xbox at the end of this month.

The game takes place in an arctic environment evoking comparisons with John Carpenter's classic The Thing, and sees players take on the role of survivors who must battle the elements, break down the resources in the environment to craft items, explore crates and eventually repair and escape the area with as many other innocent survivors as possible.

However, they'll also have to contend with Traitors, who'll be able to collect their own Traitor Crates containing resources to sabotage the survivors and grant you points to spend on special abilties in order to prevent their escape and kill the survivors.

The game features proximity based voice chat as well as private voice chat radio channels for each team, and games can be customised and tweaked and even given custom rules. It'll also feature cross play between PC and Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.

Check out the trailer below. Project Winter launches on January 26 on PC and Xbox Series X|S and will be available on launch on Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC. The game will also see a release "soon" on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch.