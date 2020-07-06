Xbox has announced it's to hold a reveal event on July 23 where it intends to show off a bunch of upcoming games for the new Xbox Series X and more at 5pm BST.

The event will take place live across all of Xbox's social media channels such as Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and Twitch, and is expected to include the first proper showing of Halo: Infinite from 345 Industries which is expected to launch with the Xbox Series X console this Holiday 2020 as well as appearances from other members of the Xbox Game Studios family such as Double Fine Productions.

According to sources at VGC, new studio The Initiative is also set to showcase their first game at the event, which as of two months ago was thought to be a new Perfect Dark game. We'll have to wait and see if that comes to pass.

The show will also be preceded by an hour's pre-show starting at 4pm UK time hosted by Geoff Keighley as part of the ongoing Summer of Gaming event on YouTube. Rest assured we'll also have details on all the biggest announcements coming out of the show right here on Videogamer as soon as we're able.