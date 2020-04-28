A new Perfect Dark game could be on the cards, as ascertained from a new hire’s responsibilities at The Initiative (via VG247).

The Initiative is one of the Xbox Game Studios, with talent cherry-picked from Doom 2016, God of War, and Grand Theft Auto V. The developer is working on something very special and very secret, but dogged detectives from Twitter and Resetera think they’ve cracked the case. Christopher Ng, a technical designer, recently joined The Initiative (congrats, by the way!). His responsibilities include supporting level designers, system designers, and engineers with scripting needs, and he has “designed and scripted various weapons, gadgets, and a camera surveillance system for an unannounced project.”

Ng also produces interactive objects in the game, “such as doors, destructibles, hazards, triggers, and much more.” Perfect Dark turns twenty years old in 2020, and fans of the kooky spy sim think it’s high time for a new story.

The details snagged from Ng’s LinkedIn profile are admittedly vague, but it’s the “camera surveillance system” that has tongues wagging. In Perfect Dark, the CamSpy lets the player peek around corners and set up ambushes. There were also the DrugSpy and BombSpy types to offer a little pizzazz, and it’s possible that Ng is helping to revive the classic gizmos of Perfect Dark. In addition, The Initiative has reliably recruited new employees from projects and developers that produced third-person action games, and good third-person action games, at that.

It is also possible that The Initiative is working on a totally new IP. “Various weapons, gadgets, and a camera surveillance system” isn’t unique to any one property, yet, there has been a recent resurgence in remakes. We’ll hold our horses for now, but we’ll keep you in the loop once we know more.

