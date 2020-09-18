Xbox has announced that pre-orders for their upcoming Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X consoles are to go live next week on September 22 along with a list of retailers for several countries.

The pre-orders will go live at 8am local time for most regions, and will allow those looking to guarantee they get their hands on the next-gen consoles on launch day to put their money down.

The locales, local times and list of retailers are as follows:

United States (8am PT): Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club, Newegg, and other participating retailers.

Canada (8AM PT) : Microsoft Store, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, EB Games, The Source, and other participating retailers

UK (8AM BST) : Microsoft Store, GAME, Amazon, Dixons, Currys PC World, Argos, John Lewis, Smyths Toys, VERY, AO, Tesco, Simply Game, Shopto and other participating retailers.

Australia (8AM AEST): Microsoft Store, JB Hifi, EB Games, Telstra, Harvey Norman, and other participating retailers

New Zealand (8AM NZST) : Microsoft Store, JB HiFi, EB Games, Spark, and other participating retailers

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (9AM CEST, Online): Microsoft Store, Amazon, MediaMarkt, GameStop, FNAC, Elkjøp/Elgiganten, and other participating retailers.

Pre-orders will also be able to be made in selected countries via the Xbox All Access program, with a list of eligible countries and specific retailers in the full Xbox Wire post over here.

The timing of the announcement appears to be quite deliberate, as PlayStation 5 pre-orders seemingly went live somewhat unexpectedly following Sony's PlayStation 5 conference on Wednesday evening leaving some retailers already running out of stock allocations of both versions of Sony's next console.

Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are both scheduled to launch on November 10 for £249 and £449 respectively.