Xbox has announced that it has added a whopping 16 backwards compatible games to the Xbox Cloud Gaming Beta, making a whole host of original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles playable on Android for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

A post on Xbox Wire announced the news, with this first batch being primarily Xbox Game Studio (and recent Xbox purchase Bethesda) published titles including Fable 2, Fallout: New Vegas, Gears of War 2 & 3, Banjo Kazooie and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion just to name a few, with some including Viva Pinata and its sequel Viva Pinata: Trouble in Paradise even getting dedicated touch controls.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can access the full list of games on Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) below from now via the Xbox Game Pass app on the Android Store, with more backwards compatible games also promised to be added to the service soon.