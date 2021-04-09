The official WWE 2K Games Twitter account has told fans it should tune in to Wrestlemania this weekend for a 'special announcement' related to the wrestling simulation series.

There's no word yet on precisely what the announcement will consist of, but it's widely expected to be the reveal of this year's game in the form of WWE 2K22. The main series took a year off in 2020 following a poor critical reception to the notoriously buggy release of WWE 2K20, the first entry in the series following the departure of long-time development studio Yukes. Instead, we got the more arcade-like WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

It was reported in June of last year that WWE 2K22 will rely on a "new philosophical foundation" in order to avoid the mistakes of the the past, and cites classic wrestling titles WWF No Mercy and WWF Smackdown: Here Comes the Pain as inspirations. Wrestlemania takes place over both Saturday April 10 and Sunday April 11 on the WWE Network in the UK and on the Peacock service in the US and we'll likely wrestle any relevant videogame scoops from the event into submission early next week.