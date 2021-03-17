Multiplayer shooter Worms Rumble will be making its way to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later this year, developer Team 17 has confirmed.

The game originally launched for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC at the tail end of last year, and trades out the turn-based combat of previous entries for a real-time arena based combat, wit a wealth of returning and new weapons, tools and all the explosive mayhem the series has been known for. Other modern trappings include a Battle Royale mode as well as seasonal and time limited events.

A specific date for the game on the new formats is still to be announced, but the official Worms Twitter account promises more news "very soon" so we probably won't have too long to find out when exactly Worms Rumble heads to Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later in 2021.