Team 17 has marked today's release of mutliplayer arena blast-em-up Worms Rumble with a bombastic launch trailer, giving us some idea of the madcap mayhem in store for players picking up the latest entry in the long-running series.

The big difference this time is Worms Rumble is entirely in real time, so rather than the turn-based gameplay of previous Worms titles you'll be wiggling around the various arenas picking up weapons like the Holy Hand Grenade, the Shotgun and the Sheep Launcher to rain down explosive destruction on your opponents.

The game launches with three maps and supports cross-platform multiplayer and up to 32 players who can face off in solo or squad battle royal as well as classic deathmatch modes, and there'll also be seasonal and community events to work towards as you earn XP to unlock and purchase plenty of worm and weapon customisation options.

Worms Rumble is out today on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC and is one of this month's offerings on PlayStation Plus alongside Rocket Arena and Just Cause 4. Check out the trailer for the game below.