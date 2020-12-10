Team 17 has revealed the first post-launch arena for multiplayer shooter Worms Rumble, which will be part of a bumper pack of free content launching next week.

Entitled Deadly Dockyard, the map takes place on a bustling dockyard complete with shipping containers, cranes, boats and much more. Along with the map, a bunch of seasonally-appropriate Christmas-themed cosmetics will be made available.

The company also announced that today will see the launch of The Lab, a mode that offers limited time game modes with custom rules and weapon loadouts, with the first being Pistols at Dawn that sees each worm given a insta-kill hand cannon with only a single round in the chamber. Taking part in the event—which runs from now until 3pm December 12— will nab you a Gold Worm skin for your trouble.

You can check out a trailer for the new map below, which launches on December 17 in Worms Rumble on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.