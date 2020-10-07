Ubisoft has released a bevvy of information about the upcoming Watch Dogs: Legion, including a brand new story trailer and detailing post launch content that'll be coming both for free and as part of the game's Season Pass.

The game's first big free post-launch update will be along on December 3, adding co-op and competitive online play. You'll be able to team up with up to three other players and freely roam around the open world interpretation of London, and take on new missions specifically designed for between two to four players including tough Tactical Ops campaigns. Series favourite adversarial mode Invasion also makes its return, alongside a new Spiderbot Arena PvP mode for those who like their multiplayer shenanigans on the competitive side.

Players who pick up the game's Season Pass can look forward to a whole new story campaign entitled Watch Dogs: Legion - Bloodline featuring four new hero characters. As previously revealed, Watch Dogs' Aiden Pearce will return in the first chapter, but he'll also be joined by Watch Dogs 2's Wrench, new character Mina—who has the power of mind control— and finally Darcy, who represents the series' latest crossover with the Assassin's Creed series as a modern day Assassin.

On top of all this, Season Pass holders can expect extra Deadsec missions in the game as well as a free copy of Watch Dogs: Complete Edition on their format of choice. Further free content for everyone will also be coming later in 2021, with new missions, new characters and a New Game Plus mode all promised.

You can check out the game's story trailer and a trailer for the post launch content below, as well as a meaty hour of new gameplay from Ubisoft themselves. Watch Dogs: Legion is set for launch on October 29 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC followed by an Xbox Series S/X version on November 10 and PlayStation 5 on November 12.