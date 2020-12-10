Ubisoft is set to release the latest patch for London-based open world hack-em-up Watch Dogs: Legion today.

Among the fixes in Title Update 2.40 include fixing an oft-cited bug on the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles relating to the game being unable to properly save progress, as well as bugs that could cause the game to crash while driving and during gameplay on Xbox One.

Meanwhile the patch includes additional memory optimisations to improve game stability on the PlayStation 4 and a crash that could occur when quitting the game to the main menu, as well as an issue where the game reported that Cloud Saves had failed to be uploaded to the Ubisoft Connect service when it had, in fact, been successful. You can have a read of the full patch notes for yourself over on the Ubisoft forums.

Ubisoft has been spending the last few weeks of the year tidying up and attempting to fix several long standing bugs in Watch Dogs: Legion, even going so far as to delay the online multiplayer component of the game to Early 2021 last month.

If you want to know what we made of Watch Dogs: Legion—which is out now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC—you can read our review right over here.