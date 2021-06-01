Ubisoft has announced a surprise in the latest title update for Watch Dogs: Legion, giving the game a multiplayer zombie mode entitled Legion of the Dead which will launch in Alpha on PC later today.

The scoop was given to IGN over the bank holiday weekend, and as they report the new mode—which will be launching in an Alpha state exclusively for PC to begin with—will see four human players put into a special version of London where the undead are roaming the streets. It'll be up to you and, if you so choose, up to three other friends to tool up, gather resources and try and survive the rotting hordes and other hostile forces roaming around the fallen London to see how long you can hold out.

It's not yet known how long the new mode will remain in Alpha state for, or when the mode will come to other formats, but today's patch also includes a 60FPS performance upgrade for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, the game's second Tactical Op mission, a new free Operative in Helen as well as cross generation play.

The update is expected to land later today for Watch Dogs: Legion on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia and PC and you can watch 20 minutes of gameplay from the new Legion of the Dead mode care of IGN below.