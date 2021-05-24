Publisher Deep Silver and developer inXile Entertainment have released a new trailer for upcoming RPG narrative expansion Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown.

The trailer gives us a basic overview of the setup for the DLC, namely of course a brief backstory on the titular hub of Steeltown which you and your band of raiders have been sent to the factory-town, which has suddenly stopped providing the post-apocalyptic wastelands of Colorado with its much needed supply of weapons and equipment.

Naturally, you'll have to find out what's been causing the problems, and solve the townsfolk's issues to get things running again and return the place to a sense of normalcy - or at least as close to what passes for 'normal' as you can get in the world of Wasteland 3.

Check out the trailer for yourself below. The Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown DLC is scheduled to launch for the game on June 3 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.