After several weeks of speculation, it appears Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment is no longer up for sale, according to business website Bloomberg.

As per Bloomberg's report, the publisher's parent company - AT&T - have removed the business from their list of "noncore assets" up for sale, with their sources claiming that the publisher was "too valuable to unload during its effort to pay down debt and streamline".

High profile names such as Take Two Interactive, EA, Acitvision Blizzard and even Microsoft were said to be interested in buying the publishing studio as recently as last month. Factors for the U-turn seem to include a change in leadership at the top of AT&T as well as the positive reception to the recently revealed Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights games set in the Batman universe, as well as the rumoured upcoming Harry Potter action RPG.

Gotham Knights is set to launch on Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in 2021 while Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to launch for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 in 2022.