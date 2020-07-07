Microsoft has apparently expressed interest in acquiring Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, according to a report from The Information.

The division is rumoured to be on the market, to be sold by its parent company AT&T for approximately $4 billion. Take-Two Interactive, Electronic Arts, and Activision-Blizzard are also allegedly interested in an acquisition, and for good reason. Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment owns Avalanche Software (Disney Infinity), NetherRealm Studios (Mortal Kombat 11), Rocksteady Studios (the Batman Arkham games), and TT Games (the Lego games). This would be a very momentous acquisition for any of the aforementioned companies.

Yet, if Microsoft is elbowing in on the deal, we might see games from the WarnerMedia licence become exclusives. It would be a very big “get” for the company, especially with Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales coming to the PlayStation 5 at launch. It would also affect the present projects that these developers are working on right now. The Harry Potter ARPG is rumoured to be on its way to both the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. If this deal is secured, then PlayStation players might have to wait a little longer for the game to arrive on their platform.

Nevertheless, this is all unconfirmed at the moment. The Information’s report says that AT&T has not made any moves yet, and the conglomerate itself has not shouted this news from the rooftops. So, we’ve got to be wary for now. We’ll update you as soon as we learn of something concrete surrounding the rumoured sale of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

