Toony roguelike shooter Void Bastards may be on its way to PlayStation 4 and Switch, according to a rating from the Entertainment Software Rating Board (via Eurogamer).

Developer Blue Manchu didn’t say whether the game would or wouldn’t be ported to the PlayStation 4 or the Switch, but a ratings board often lets the cat out of the bag, despite a company’s best efforts. Earlier this year, PEGI seemed to suggest that Void Bastards would be making the leap to the PlayStation 4. Now, the ESRB corroborates that leak, and adds a Switch release to boot.

We don’t know for certain, though. Neither Blue Manchu nor Humble Bundle have stated anything of the sort, so we should hang fire for now. It’s been six months since a Nintendo Direct, and rumours are swirling that we’re due for one towards the end of this month. With E3 2020 off the cards, a lot of announcements set for summer might hit our screens a little earlier than imagined. This is all conjecture, but it's not a half-bad idea. If I do say so myself.

Void Bastards is out now on PC and Xbox One.



