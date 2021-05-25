Sega has announced that it'll be releasing a brand new version of Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown exclusively on the PlayStation 4 next week.

This latest iteration is partially a remake of 2012's Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown but has what's being called an "all star team" of developers from both Sega AM2 and Yakuza studio Ryu Ga Gotoku working on it. They're bringing the game into an entirely new engine alongside brand new online features, and the project is apparently part of Sega's ongoing 60th anniversary celebrations.

The aforementioned new online features include the ability to spectate online matches in real time, as well as the ability to build your own round-robin style online tournaments. Private and public lobbies will be supported with up to 16 players and new communications tools are also promised.

You can check out a trailer for the new release, care of IGN, below. Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is set to release on June 1 on the PlayStation 4.