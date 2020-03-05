With Half-Life Alyx's release looming, getting hold of developer Valve's own Valve Index VR hardware has proven difficult as the headset went out of stock not long after the game's announcement back in November. Now, just over two weeks ahead of launch, it seems more stock is finally on the way.

Announced on a news post on the Steam Community site, the headset will once again be available for purchase via Steam from Monday March 9, 2020 as more stock becomes available then. However, demand is still expected to be high so expect sales to be first come, first served at 10:00am Pacific Time (or 5:00pm UTC). Orders will still be taken once stocks are depleted, with orders being fufilled in the order in which they are recieved.

In the meantime, Valve have released two locations from the forthcoming Half-Life: Alyx and are available to explore right now via Steam VR Home. The locations - namely City 17 and Russel's Laboratory - are said to be of lower fidelity and feature interactivity 'significantly lower than what the game itself provides,' they should give players a little taste of what to expect when the game launches for real later this month.

Half Life: Alyx has definitely been the major cause of the headset sales to shoot up - with it recently being claimed the game was responsible for '70% of Valve Index sales' last month. Half Life: Alyx is set to launch on PC VR platforms on March 23, 2020 and is hopefully not the last time Valve intend to set foot back in the world of Half-Life.