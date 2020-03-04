As unlikely as it seemed just a year ago, we're on the cusp of another Half-Life game, albeit in VR with the upcoming release of Half-Life: Alyx. If Valve are to be believed, it may not be our last jaunt back to Freeman and pals.

Speaking to Game Informer, Valve's Robin Walker has given fans new hope that Half-Life: Alyx may not be the last time the company returns to the series that made its name, saying 'Half-Life means a lot to us, and it's been incredibly rewarding to refamiliarize ourselves with its characters, setting, and mechanics. There are Half-Life: Alyx team members who have been at Valve since Half-Life 2, and quite a few who go back to the original Half-Life.'

Confirming that it's not just the long-term fans who want closure, but many on the dev team too, Walker said: 'There are also people on the team for whom Half-Life: Alyx is their first time working on this series at all – and many of them certainly hope it's not the last. We absolutely see Half-Life: Alyx as our return to this world, not the end of it.'

It's been nearly thirteen years since Half Life 2: Episode Two, and that game ended on quite the cliffhanger. While Half Life Alyx is a prequel - and thus takes place before the events of that game - could we finally be getting some closure on the epic story? Walker does mention during the interview that HL: Alyx also offers some continuation of the story, but as for a full-on conclusion to the famous cliffhanger, we'll likely have to wait and see.

For now, Half Life: Alyx releases on PC VR platforms on March 23, 2020 and had some gameplay footage released earlier this week.