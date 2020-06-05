Riot Games has revealed that it has been “prototyping” a version of Valorant for consoles (via VGC).

Funnily enough, evidence of a mobile version of Valorant was discovered when a player turned their laptop into tablet mode. Though Riot Games had stated that the game was only for PCs, the company has now had a change of heart. “We are definitely prototyping that right now,” said executive producer Anna Donlon about the possibility of a console version. “But there’s a way to play this game and there’s a way to experience this game that we’re not entirely sure translates completely to console play,” she qualified.

If it did come to consoles, and it isn’t said just which ones, Riot Games wants these versions to have an equally “strong level of competitive integrity” inherent to the PC game. “If we feel like we can deliver this experience on those platforms, we absolutely will. But we really want Valorant to stand for a certain type of gameplay and a certain type of experience,” concluded Donlon.

Valorant is out now for PC.

