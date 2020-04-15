Valorant, the upcoming tactical shooter from Riot Games, may work on mobile devices as well as PCs (via DualShockers).

Reddit user Spacixr is one of the fortunate few who have access to the game through its closed beta. In one session, they played Valorant while their laptop was in tablet mode, which revealed on-screen controls seemingly tailored to mobile device interfaces. Here’s what it looked like:

Moreover, people had found mobile icon artwork in assets for Valorant earlier this month. It’s an interesting discovery, as Riot Games had stated that Valorant is in development for PCs only.

Valorant will release for PC in summer.

