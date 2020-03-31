Valorant, a new competitive and character-based tactical shooter from Riot Games, will begin a closed beta in April.

The beta will only be held in Europe, Canada, Russia, Turkey, and the United States, though it could “rollout to more regions, pending developments with the current COVID-19 pandemic.” Those interested will need to create a Riot account, and link this with their Twitch account. When the beta begins on April 7, “specific Valorant streams” broadcasted on Twitch will offer the chance to jump into the beta.

The beta is expected to extend until summer 2020, but if Riot receives “unexpected feedback,” it will reconsider. “We want to engage with players as globally as possible as quickly as possible, and so we’ll ramp

up our player count as much as we can to test our infrastructure, but we won’t be letting everyone playtest Valorant until we’re absolutely sure we can handle it in this newly uncertain environment,” explained executive producer Anna Donlan.

Progress made in the beta will not carry over into the actual game, but those who purchase Valorant Points in the beta will receive them with a bonus upon launch.

Valorant is in development for PC. Watch the latest dev diary below.



