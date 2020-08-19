House House announced that Untitled Goose Game is getting a co-op mode, to plague the village with “two horrible geese, with a new horrible honk, teaming up to plan some horrible pranks, and generally being horrible to everyone together.”

Here at VideoGamer, we rather relished in the silliness of the adventure game. “It’s never nasty; developer House House’s choice of flattened textures and calming pastels mutes any concerns of malevolence,” we mused. “The minimal detail in the faces and clothes of the butts of the joke amplifies the rascality. Snatching a sock from the clothesline of a middle-aged lady, and waddling away with her in pursuit, is the type of wholesome high jinks that would feel as at home on CBBC as it does on your games-playing device.”

And, you’ll be able to deal out double the devilry when the co-op mode rolls out next month. This will be available for all platforms, and the game will go live on Steam and itch.io on September 23, too. Finally, the PlayStation 4 and Switch physical editions will hit the shelves on September 29.

Untitled Goose Game is out now for PC, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch the co-op mode announcement below.



