Ubisoft is holding a closed alpha for its upcoming roller derby game, Roller Champions, and it will show off a whole new arena and new moves (via God is a Geek).

It’s kind of like Rocket League, but everyone’s on skates, and the player must keep possession of the ball for a full lap of the arena, then punt it into the goal. The teams of three must stick close together so that they are able to pass between each other and evade the opposing team, who will attack and intercept to gain possession. Also, it’s going to be free-to-play.

The closed alpha will be for PC players and will begin on March 11 at 5.00pm CET, ending on March 23 at 9.00pm CET. Ubisoft is looking to collect a lot of feedback before launch, and is offering those who take part an exclusive in-game reward that carries over to the full game. The alpha will show off 70 cosmetics to customise characters with, and will be the debut of the Chichén Itzá arena. Grapple Boost, Grapple Double Jump, and Grapple Double Pump are new team moves to try out, and the Extended Tackle and Air Tackle will test the player’s coordination and skill. The developer has compiled all of the information on the closed alpha here, and sign ups are live on its official website.

Roller Champions is in development for Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Watch the closed alpha announcement trailer below.



