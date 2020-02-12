Ubisoft isn’t taking The Division 2 to the PlayStation 5 nor the Xbox Series X because it wants to make the game “as good as possible” on the current generation of consoles (via PlayStation LifeStyle).

“We are not looking at porting it to new platforms,” said associate creative director Yannick Banchereau in an interview with the Daily Star. “What I can tell you is that we are not making a specific version for those for those consoles, we are very much focused on just working on what we have now and making that as good as possible.” Fair enough. Even though a port of Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 would be wonderful on the whizzy PlayStation 5 and/or Xbox Series X, it is rational to avoid stretching the team too thinly while working on a live service game. Also, this isn’t to say that the game won’t appear on these consoles.

Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot speculated on the possibilities in the company’s latest financial call. He said “[next-gen] consoles will be running almost all the back catalog of the previous consoles… It will help the old generations to continue to be big consoles on the market for years to come.” Archiving is good and all, but with this statement, it seems that The Division 2 players won’t be left by the wayside upon the advent of the next generation of gaming. Backwards compatibility is boasted by both the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, and the latter will talk to retro hardware, too.

The Warlords of New York expansion will arrive on March 3. “New York is under threat. Aaron Keener, a former Division Agent turned rogue, has taken control of Lower Manhattan, backed by four devoted and highly skilled lieutenants. Trained by The Division but disavowing its ideals, they are now the highest authority in town and the most formidable force the Agents have ever faced,” read the description, and it comes with a new open world in summery Manhattan, a level cap increase, a revamped progression system, and new exotics, gear and skills.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

