Ubisoft has published an extensive blog post detailing next-gen enhancements coming to many of the publisher's games both present and future ahead of the Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 launches next month.

It's a mixture of old and new information, including the next-gen launch-window titles Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Immortals Fenyx Rising all confirmed to support features such as ray tracing, faster loading times, 4K visuals and more as well as console specific features such as haptic feedback using the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller.

The post also looks a little further out to titles Far Cry 6 and Riders Republic, with the former confirming 4K visuals at 60fps, and Riders Republic also adding HDR to the visual flair. The post also mentions some current-gen titles that will be getting an upgrade for the next gen, including Rainbow Six Siege enjoying 4K resolution and a whopping 120FPS, and For Honor will also be getting a 4K, 60FPS update in December.

The main cherry on top of all this is Ubisoft confirming that all these games will be available on the next-generation consoles as an upgrade if you already own them on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for no additional cost. You can check out the full blog post with all the extensive details for yourself here.