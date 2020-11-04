Dontnod Entertainment is a developer that's certainly keeping itself busy of late, having recently revealed it's working on a whopping six games currently in development at the narrative-based studio.

The information comes from CEO Oskar Guilbert speaking to VentureBeat's GamesBeat in a recent interview, saying "Our studio is growing, with six games in production now. Our recent releases have been very successful in terms of press reception and player reception. I’m very proud."

The studio wrapped up Life is Strange 2 late last year, and just a few months back released the Xbox exclusive Tell Me Why. Next month, it gears up to release the non-episodic Twin Mirror. Dontnod certainly has developed a knack for story-based games, and Guilbert implies that this has allowed the team to explore different ways of telling stories in those future titles: "We don’t want to stick to the same thing every time. We innovate. We are reinventing ourselves in terms of quality, mechanics, and technology. Finding new ways of telling stories is really important."

However, the studio also wants to ensure it doesn't fall into the same trap that befell another developer that similarly focused on episodic narrative games—Telltale Games— and says that Dontnod actually learned a lot from that company's eventual fate: "This is something we take into account. We learned from seeing [Telltale], and we know it is important to renew the mechanics, the look and feel of our games, and not merely change the narrative."

As to what these six new games will be, we'll have to wait and see. But for now Twin Mirror releases on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC on December 1.