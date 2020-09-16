Publisher Bandai Namco has announced that Life is Strange and Tell Me Why developer Dontnod's next narrative game Twin Mirror will release this December.

The new trailer, seen below, gives us a glimpse as to what we can expect from this story following Sam Higgs, an investigative reporter who returns to his hometown to discover the mysteries of Basswood, West Virginia, where mysteries are afoot with a whiff of the Twin Peaks/Deadly Premonition about them.

The game was originally intended to be another episodic game for the studio when it was announced back in 2018, before Dontnod decided to later change direction and release the game as a complete narrative experience.

You can check out the trailer for yourself below, or check out our preview from a while back here. Twin Mirror is set for release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive on December 1, 2020.