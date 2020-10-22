Tom Holland has revealed the first official image of the actor in full costume as Nathan Drake for the upcoming Uncharted movie via his social media accounts.

It's actually been quite the day for juicy details on the movie, as the image came soon after the man behind the game's potrayal of the hero—Nolan North—himself revealed that he had recently visited the set and met with Holland during filming, which also gave us a lovely shot of the two Nathans having a chinwag behind the scenes as well as a couple of intriguing-looking props.

The Uncharted movie is well into production now, having suffered a fair few issues trying to find a director before finally settling on Venom director Ruben Fleischer earlier this year, only for the global pandemic to put production on hold a few months. With the issues now seemingly in the rear view mirror, it certainly seems as though things are looking up, and with approval from North this image should go some way to allay fans' fears that Holland may have been too young for the role.

All being well, the Uncharted movie is currently scheduled for a release on July 16, 2021.