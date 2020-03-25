Platinum Games has published the first trailer for The Wonderful 101: Remastered (via VG247).

The new trailer shows off just how good the re-release looks, with oodles of action, a roll-call for the cast, and a peek at the multiplayer mode. The game was initially released for the Wii U, and we said it was “hellishly addictive,” and boasted a surprising storyline that was peppered with “excellently corny jokes and one liners.”

Of course, the remaster is possible through Nintendo’s amenability towards the developer, and Tencent Holdings’ investment into Platinum Games. “I felt there was an imbalance in the number of people who actually got to play [The Wonderful 101] compared to the amount of passion and quality that was put into creating it,” said executive director Atsushi Inaba. “For this particular project, all the factors seemed to come together for crowdfunding to make sense. The fact that we wanted to revisit the game, the fact Nintendo allowed us to do it and the timing was good. So we consider this a very unique case.”

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is coming to Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC on May 19 in North America, May 22 in Europe, and June 11 in Japan. Watch the new trailer below.



