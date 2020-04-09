CD Projekt Red has reported that approximately 700,000 copies of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were distributed on the Nintendo Switch last year (via Nintendo Life).

That accounts for 11 per cent of all sales of the game last year, and expectedly, PC sales lead the charge with 53 per cent of the total sales made. However, this Switch statistic is consequential, because The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was only available on the platform in the last three months of last year.

Saber Interactive is the studio behind The Switcher 3, and the port includes all of the original game’s goodies like Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine. Its February update added graphical improvements and cross-progression between the PC and Switch versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Porting a game of this scale and size to the Switch is no small task, and their efforts have evidently paid off for both Saber Interactive and CD Projekt Red. The latter has actually confirmed that there will be a fourth entry to the Witcher franchise, but it won’t be titled “The Witcher 4.”

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

