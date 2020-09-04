CD Projekt RED has announced that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a range of visual and technical improvements including ray tracing and faster loading times next year.

Though further details are light on the ground at the moment, we do know the next-gen version of the game will be the Complete Edition of the game with all the DLC and expansions. What's more, the company has confirmed that, just as is the case with Cyberpunk 2077, the next-gen edition of the game will be available as a free upgrade to those who already own The Witcher 3 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The announcement also says that the PC version will also benefit from these upgrades in a free patch to come around the same time.

Though an exact date is yet to be given for the release of the next gen versions of the game, CD Projekt RED's Lead PR Manager Radek Grabowski tweeted that they'll be coming in 2021, so that'll be after their next game Cyberpunk 2077 is due to land in November of this year.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.