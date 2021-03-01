There's been a new development in the ongoing legal battle over Lovecraft-inspired detective game The Sinking City, with developer Frogwares claiming it hasn't created the version of the game currently on sale on Steam and urging fans not to buy it in a Tweet.

The game was originally pulled from sale amdist a spat between Frogwares and former publisher NACON, who the former accused of "several breaches" of its publisher agreement. The title was originally set to return to stores in January following a court ruling that the developer had "terminated the contract in a 'manifestly unlawful' manner'" but as Eurogamer reports, it disappeared soon after, only to be replaced by a new version last week that Frogwares claim isn't theirs. "Frogwares has not created the version of (The Sinking City) that is today on sale on Steam," the studio wrote in a tweet. "We do not recommend the purchase of this version. More news soon."

So far there's been no official statement from Frogwares or NACON on how the version currently on sale differs, although several user reviews on the current game's store page claim missing features such as no Cloud Saves, missing DLC and no achievements. NACON previously said it would be "continuing its action in defense of its rights and has proceeded with the execution of this court decision by asking platforms and sites to put The Sinking City game back online so that no one is held hostage to this situation."

There's been no further official comment from either party at the time of writing in response to these developments, so it looks like this one will continue to roll on. In the meantime, Frogwares has recently released a new enhanced version of The Sinking City for the PlayStation 5 almost two weeks ago.