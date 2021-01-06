Lovecraftian horror adventure The Sinking City has returned to digital storefronts after it was removed in the middle of last year due to an ongoing legal spat between developer Frogwares and publisher Nacon (formerly BigBen Interactive).

According to a statement from developer Frogwares at the time, the developer accused Nacon of "several breaches" of the pair's publishing agreements, however as per a new statement released by Nacon this week (reported by GamesIndustry.biz), the Paris Court of Appeal has ruled that Frogwares "had terminated the contract in a 'manifestly unlawful' manner' by having the game removed from storefronts.

As a result, Nacon say they are "continuing its action in defense of its rights and has proceeded with the execution of this court decision by asking platforms and sites to put The Sinking City game back online so that no one is held hostage to this situation."

The case itself remains ongoing, but the publisher has confirmed The Sinking City is now available once more on the Microsoft Store for Xbox One, and will return to Steam for PC and PlayStation 4 "at a later date." You can read what we made of the game in our review over here.