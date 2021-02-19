Developer Frogwares has announced that Lovecraftian mystery The Sinking City will recieve a next-gen Enhanced version for PlayStation 5 from today.

This version of the game will benefit from several upgraded features, including 60FPS and 4K resolution support, faster loading times and enhanced graphics, lighting and textures too as well as DualSense features to take advantage of the console's controller.

However, Frogwares have also stated that owners of the PlayStation 4 version will not get a free upgrade to the new one, citing the ongoing legal battle with former publishers NACON (which caused the original versions of the game to be pulled from sale for several months) as part of the reason they're unable to offer this functionality.

You can check out a trailer for the enhanced release below. The Sinking City's PlayStation 5 version is available from today.