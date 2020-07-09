The Sims is getting its own competitive reality TV show, which will task contestants with a range of challenges inside the game.

The Sims Spark’d is a collaborative production from TBS and Buzzfeed Multiplayer, and the first of its four episodes will air on July 17. The contestants will build “the most unique characters, worlds and stories” in The Sims 4 for a chance to win $100,000. Featuring content creators from all over, the panel of judges are YouTuber Kelsey Impicciche, Sims voice actor Tayla Parx, and Dave “SimGuruNinja” Miotke from Maxis.

The Sims 4 is out now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Watch the trailer below.



