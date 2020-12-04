Developer Bungie has been revealing what's coming to Destiny 2: Beyond Light in the game's next update, which will also bring along next-generation enhancement to the shooter when it drops next week.

Notably, the Prophecy Dungeon will be returning to the game, having previously been vaulted since just before Beyond Light's launch back in November. The end game activity will be free to all players, whether or not they own the expansion, and will offer powerful rewards from each checkpoint once per week.

In addition, the studio also revealed some raid statistics detailing players achievements in the ten days since the latest expansion's launch, revealing that over 250,000 players had completed the game's newest Deep Stone Crypt raid already, with a whopping 29, 814 of those players finishing it on Day One. Altogether, players spent a collective 7,156,651 hours in the raid over the first ten days and over 979,680 Guardians unlocking The Lament since the quest went live.

You can check out some of the other fixes and tweaks coming in Destiny 2 update 3.0.1 in the blog post over here, and the update that also includes additional next-generation enhancements for players on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 lands on December 8.